Off duty deputy killed in motorcycle accident

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County deputy is dead after an apparent crash.

The deputy was reported missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A search followed in the Warrenville area.

Around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the deputy was found in the woods near the intersection of Pine Log Road and Huber Clay Road.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says he appears to have been in a single vehicle crash on his motorcycle.

Sheriff Michael Hunt is asking for the community to keep the family and the members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.