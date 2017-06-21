Suspect sought in Shadowmoor Drive home invasion

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

18-year-old Juwuan Keonta Walton is wanted for Home Invasion 1st Degree.

Walton allegedly entered a home on the 4000 block of Shadowmoor Drive where he then robbed two residents.

Items taken include cash, a wallet and car keys.

Walton’s current whereabouts are unknown. His last known address is 307 Indian Trail Court in Richmond County.

Anyone with information on Walton is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800