BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton has identified the victim of Tuesday’s deadly fire in Beech Island as James McKee. He says McKee lived at the home on Bay Street with his mother.

An autopsy revealed that McKee died from burns and smoke inhalation. Carlton says McKee was identified by “comparatively analyzing past injuries that required metal implants in his neck area with the body discovered at the residence”.

The death has been ruled accidental.