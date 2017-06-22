A life-sized chess game used to bring awareness to the CSRA

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Marshal’s Office is in partnership with Tabernacle Baptist Church to help empower the youth by bringing a life-sized chess game to the CSRA.

On Friday, June 30, Chess Champion Orrin “Chessmate” Hudson, will host the Get in Game: Life Is Chess Not Checkers event to bring awareness and life lessons to students in the CSRA.

Hudson says young individuals will learn to respect authority as well as think before they make dangerous moves and to give more than they can take.

The event will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church, located on 1223 Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta, Ga, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is for students ages 10 to 18 and free of charge for the first 100 registered.

To register for the Get in Game: Life Is Chess Not Checkers event call 706-821-2368 or visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marshals-office-youth-empowerment-initiative-tickets-35144058826