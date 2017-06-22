Another earthquake rumbles Augusta

Alesha Ray Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency received reports of an Earthquake centered in the southern portion of the city.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude is a 2.1 and it took place around 10:43 p.m. on June 21.

The Augusta-Richmond County Emergency Management Agency reports that the earthquake’s epicenter was pinpointed at Lumpkin Road on Briarwood Drive.

The depth of the earthquake is 11.4 km and no reports of any injuries have been made and no damages were reported.

 

