Bikes out, Guns down raises awareness about gun violence amongst teens

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF)-Bikes out Guns Down was the theme of a motorcycle rally from New Ellenton to Aiken, SC. It was an effort to raise awareness about gun violence.

The Dirty South Riders and the Wilson bikers social club hit the road in an effort to send a strong message about the recent shootings that have claimed the lives of several teens at Crosland park, and Paces run apartments. Guest speaker Chris Garris says the solution starts with the community.

“The killings that are going on in these communities are basically done by people that live within the community. We need to stop blaming outside sources on our community problems and realize that the problems are born in the community itself. Nobody came from the outside of this community to commit these murders.” Garris says.

Both organizations provide mentorship and a positive example for teens in the community. They also offer a safe place for teens to participate in sports and extracurricular activities through the Aiken Police Athletic league.

The rally ended with a community prayer and organizers say they want the ride to become an annual event.