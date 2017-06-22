Community, sheriff’s office mourns the loss of fallen deputy

WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Deputy Kesli Padgett was killed in what appears to be a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The 25-year-old was off-duty when it happened.

People who knew Padgett tell NewsChannel 6 she was a beautiful person inside and out.

The nightmare started Wednesday, when her mother reporting her missing. Around 9 p.m. she was found in Warrenville, dead after what appeared to be a single vehicle motorcycle accident.

The flags fly at half staff at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.They’re mourning one of their own, Deputy Kesli Padgett.

“She’s been here for the last two years. Her anniversary would be two years this coming Tuesday.” said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.The loss is hitting her co-workers hard. “So you know these folks are hurting and shocked.”

Padgett grew up in Fairview, S.C., a small town with just a few hundred people. Padgett’s friend Katie Fox spoke with us about the loss.

“This is a very small community, everybody knows everybody, so when something like this happens, especially when you lose somebody like Kesli, it’s hard. It’s hard on everybody,” Fox said.

Her family, the Padgetts, have deep roots in Fairview. At one point they owned the corner store, Padgett’s Grocery. Fox used to work there.

“Her grandmother used to own this store so she would come in. She came in a lot. And when she would come in we’d get to chit chat back and forth and see how things were going,” Fox said.

Fox tells us Padgett loved horses, motorcycles, and her work in law enforcement.

“She was very dedicated to her job,” Fox said. “I think she started out at DNR and then she moved on into Aiken County to be a police officer. She talked about that a lot. She wanted to be a police officer. She would come in and she would talk about how she went through the academy and what was going on in the academy and how it was, she was just having a good time with it.”

South Carolina highway patrol is investigating the crash.