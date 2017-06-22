PDGA Pro Disc Golf World Championships return to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the first time since 2006, the Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships are being hosted in Augusta.

The 72-hole, four-day tournament began Wednesday and is being held at two facilities, the International Disc Golf Center at Wildwood Park and Fort Gordon.

“It means a lot to have the World Championships here in Augusta,” PDGA events manager Mike Downes said. “When we had the Worlds in 2006 it was before the PDGA was based out of Wildwood Park and the International Disc Golf Center in Appling, Ga. Now that that venue is in existence it’s nice to welcome all the PDGA members back to our house, so to speak, and let them see what we’ve done with the area.”

The top-rated players will return to Wildwood Park for the third round on Friday and finish the tournament at Fort Gordon on Saturday.

There are seven players from the CSRA competing in the World Championships this week.

Josh and Haley Childs of Harlem, Mark Braun, Jeff Bryk of Augusta, Clint Kuglar of Evans, Dustin Perry of Martinez and Walton Satcher of North Augusta. For information on when and where they’ll play their final two rounds, please click here.