State takeover means limited power for Allendale BOE, district files for temporary injunction

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Board of Education filed an injunction against the South Carolina Department of Education.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced earlier this week the state will take over the failing schools.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reached out to the members of the B.O.E., who have ignored our request for any interviews.

However, in a statement they say Spearman’s decision undermines their authority and their efforts to improve the schools performance.

Click here to read the full statement.

“I will not stand by while students get left behind, because of the decisions that the adults are making.” Spearman said.

More than $20 million dollars is put into Allendale County classrooms.

Allendale County board members are the 4th highest paid Board of Education in South Carolina.

They earn $600 dollars a month or $7,200 dollars a year.

Poor academic achievement and money mismanagement has left Schools Superintendent Molly Spearman no option but to run the district herself.

“What does this also mean for the School Board? Are they going to be replaced?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“The school board are elected officials. They will continue to be elected, however their authority will be very limited.” Spearman told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Limited power is not sitting well with the Board.

On behalf of the B.O.E., Carl Solomon filed a motion for a temporary injunction against the state.

Solomon is a Personal Injury Attorney out of Columbia, S.C.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the state is in control of the district’s bank accounts, so it’s unknown how the Board is paying Solomon.

In a letter, Chairwoman Patricia Jenkins says Spearman’s decision is going against the citizens, who voted the Board into office to carry out their educational mission.

However, some people who live there don’t see it that way.

“I trust that the state superintendent will do the best she can for this school district, and I hope everyone involved will work with her.” Allendale County tutor Peggy Williams-Grimes Wright said.

While board members acknowledge they need help, they feel it should be a joint effort.

However, Spearman says she’s tried to work with the board and has been unsuccessful.

“So do you think that right now the district is doing a good at teaching y’all?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“No ma’am,” said Allendale High School student Tykel Hoover.

“Why is that?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Because the school is having problems, they are having problems.” Hoover said.

There’s a Board meeting on Mon. June 26, count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to be at that meeting.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest details on this developing story.