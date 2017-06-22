Three Fort Gordon soldiers in custody after firing gun in air on post

By Published:

FORT GORDON (WJBF) – Three soldiers are in custody after an incident involving a firearm on post at Fort Gordon.

On Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m., Fort Gordon law enforcement detained the three soldiers after reports that a personally owned firearm was being fired into the air from a moving vehicle.

Officials say that no one was injured and there was no property damage.

The three soldiers remain in custody.

The incident is being investigated by the Military Police Investigators and the Criminal Investigation Command.

