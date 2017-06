GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) – This weekend you have a chance to show your support for the men and women who protect and serve.

The 5k Glow Race for the Fallen will be held in Grovetown, Ga. Saturday night at the Liberty Park Community Center.

It benefits The Police Benevolent Association which provides help for officers to cope with hardships that come with serving and helps families when a loved one dies in the line of duty.

For more information on the race please visit, raceforthefallen.com