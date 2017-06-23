Clemson’s Blossomgame selected 59th overall by San Antonio Spurs

From Clemson University Athletics:

CLEMSON, S.C. – Jaron Blossomgame was the 59th overall selection, the 29th pick of the second round, by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Thursday night.

Blossomgame is the 28th player drafted in Clemson history, and the first since K.J. McDaniels went 32nd overall to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. Blossomgame is just the second Tiger to be drafted by the Spurs, as Chris Whitney was selected as the 47th overall pick by the organization in the 1993 NBA draft.

Blossomgame finished his four-year Clemson career with 87 games in double figures in scoring, and 32 games with at least 20 points, both of which are top-10 totals in school history. He finished his career ranked fifth in Clemson record books with 1,733 points and eighth with 831 rebounds. He is one of only three players in Tiger history, along with Trevor Booker and Elden Campbell, to post at least 1,700 points and 800 rebounds in a career.

The native of Alpharetta, Ga. earned All-ACC Third Team honors in 2017, his second all-conference accolade in two years. He is the first Clemson player since Booker, who did so in 2009 and 2010, to earn multiple All-ACC honors.