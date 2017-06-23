Cyber center bringing interest to properties in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — There were a lot of construction and property sales in downtown Augusta this week.

Realtors say it’s a sign that businesses are interested in making downtown their home.

“Exciting times. A lot of it is kind of carried by the cyber announcement at Fort Gordon. We have been hearing about it for a while and I think finally it’s starting to trickle into town,” Jordan Trotter commercial agent Parker Dye said.

Last week, Augusta University announced it will be leasing the old Wells Fargo Building on Broad Street.

The school will have administrative offices on two floors and the basement.

AU also has naming rights of the 17-story building.

“It’s an important expansion because it’s in downtown Augusta. It’s going to be a visible sign that Augusta University is invested in Augusta,” Dr. Brooks Keel said.

Friday, there was an announcement that the downtown Family Y building was sold to the company, TaxSlayer.

The Y is looking to move to another location downtown, but no official word yet on what the tax preparation company’s plans are.

“They see what’s happening just like everybody else does. That private money… that business… they’re a great company. They’ve been here, started here and they want to grow as well,” Dye said.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on two new hotels in downtown Augusta.

A Hyatt House Hotel on Broad Street and an unnamed hotel on Reynolds Street where the old jail was.

It’s a sign that the “hidden gem” of the Garden City is starting to take shape.

“The younger crowd sees what’s going on. They want to be a part of it. They want to be the difference maker and be the reason why downtown changes,” Dye said.

Realtors say the interest is coming from as far away as Los Angeles.

Property is still available, but it won’t be for long.