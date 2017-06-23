Dozier inks free agent deal with Lakers

From University of South Carolina Athletics:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former University of South Carolina guard PJ Dozier has signed a free agent contract with the LA Lakers and will play for the organization in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, July 7-17. Dozier, a Columbia native who played two seasons for the Gamecocks, averaged 13.9 points per game last season in helping the Gamecocks advance to the Final Four.

Dozier was second on the team in points per outing, while he dished a team-high 2.8 assists, while pulling down 4.8 rebounds and collecting 1.7 steals per outing. He played some of his best basketball of the season during NCAA Tournament action, posting 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in helping the Gamecocks clinch their first berth in the Final Four, and first Tournament win since 1973. Dozier led or shared the team lead in scoring 11 times, in assists 17 times and in steals 15 times in 2016-17, and he logged 25 double-figure scoring outings. He posted nine 20-point performances, including a career-high 26 versus Clemson in late December, and he hit 40.7 percent from the field during his sophomore season.