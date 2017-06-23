Gamecocks Thornwell selected by Milwaukee Bucks, traded to LA Clippers in 2017 NBA Draft

From University of South Carolina Athletics:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sindarius Thornwell was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 48th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Thornwell marks the first Gamecock selected in the draft since 2006. There is also a proposed trade that would send Thornwell to the Clippers. The Lancaster, S.C., native finished his career in the Garnet and Black third in scoring with 1,941 points, while he ranks first all-time with 132 games started.

With his selection by the Bucks, Thornwell becomes the 38th Gamecock all-time taken in the NBA Draft, and the first since Renaldo Balkman was selected 20th overall by the New York Knicks in 2006. Thornwell’s selection marks the third for Frank Martin during his career as a head coach, the first two coming during his time as the head coach at Kansas State in Michael Beasley (2008, second overall pick) and Bill Walker (2008, 47th pick).

Thornwell had one of the most memorable seasons in South Carolina history in 2016-17. The Lancaster, S.C., native, averaged career highs in nearly every statistical category, including points (21.4), rebounds (7.1) and steals (2.1) per game, along with field goal percent (44.4) and free throw percent (83.0). He led or shared the team lead in scoring 22 times, in assists 12 times, in steals 20 times, and he posted 31 double-figure scoring games and 19 20-point outings in 2016-17. Thornwell, named the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches, led the league in scoring in conference games at 22.1 points per game. In five NCAA Tournament contests, he helped fuel Carolina’s Final Four run, averaging 23.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while collecting East Region Most Outstanding Player honors along the way. He concluded his career in the Garnet and Black third in scoring with 1,941 points, first in games started (132), tied for fourth in games played (132), third in free throws (570), fourth in steals (199) and ninth in assists (390).