Greenbrier’s Roshod Nixon set for trip of a lifetime

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Former Greenbrier star linebacker Roshod Nixon is set to embark on a once in a lifetime trip when he leaves Sunday for a weeklong trip to Australia where he’ll play two football games as part of Down Under Sports.

After a stellar senior season for the Wolfpack, the organization sent Nixon an invitation and he said the opportunity to team up with players from across the United States and Canada and explore a new country was something he couldn’t pass up.

“It’s very exciting,” Nixon said. “It’s very fun to think I’ll be in Australia, and maybe see a couple kangaroos. [I’m most excited about] being able to play against the best and compete with people from all over the world and see how Australians play football.”

“I’m excited for him because it is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Greenbrier head coach Tony Kramer said. “To not only see another country, but to play with guys you might not know. Roshod has been a big part of what we’ve done here at Greenbrier High School and I guarantee you those other guys who are playing with him will see what’s made him such a great football player in my mind.”

Nixon also said this could be the final time he plays football competitively. He’ll head to Kennesaw State University in the fall where he plans to take at least a year off from sports.