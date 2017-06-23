Nearing July and it still looks a lot like Christmas in Monetta

Monetta,Sc (WJBF) Monetta South Carolina, it is what it is.

Monetta is a wonderful community it’s small, but it’s a close knit community,” said Deborah McCormick, the wife of the mayor.

“Friendly everybody you meet they’re about is pretty friendly,” said Kathy Berry.

And this friendly town is also charmingly rural.

Very country, said Deborah with a laugh.

Now Monetta is all those things and if you stopped by to visit you would find something else that that just hasn’t lost the Christmas Spirit.

“That’s right, said Kathy,

“They’re still up.”

“Yep,” she said.

Do you have them still up at your house?”

“No, no I take my down,” Kathy said.

But they’re up in Monetta there’s a teddy bear, and snow-flake, bells, candy cane and angles , the Fourth of July is coming but these are classic Christmas decorations

“Do you think they put them up early or forgot to take them down?”

“I think they forgot to take them down,” said Audrey Coleman who lives in nearby Batesburg.

“I think they’re early.”

you think they’re early, said Audrey.

“I hope,”

The decorations are left over from the holiday, and even if it’s hot enough to melt snowflakes the decorations are still in here at we push towards July,

“I don’t think you should leave them up,” said Audrey.

“They should come down and go back up?

“I think so,” said Audrey.

“Are you the Grinch who stole Christmas?”

“I would say at this point of the year just leave them,” said Deborah.

Making this the very merry town of Monetta.

“That’s exactly right that’s a good way to put it,” said Deborah.

A Christmas miracle.

Out there somewhere in Monetta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.