AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be in Aiken Friday.

He’s hosting a Main Street Business Town Hall meeting with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce at the Municipal building at 10 a.m.

Then he will head over to Newberry Hall at 11:45 a.m. for the Aiken Republican Club Luncheon.

Governor McMaster will wrap up his CSRA trip with a visit to BAE Systems in Aiken, at 1:30 p.m.