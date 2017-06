SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – There could soon be a change in South Carolina nail salons.

The South Carolina Cosmetology Commission is calling for a ban on some chemicals used in applying acrylic nails.

That group regulates salons in the state.

The group issued a letter to licensed workers on Wednesday, saying it’s time get rid of the adhesive used for acrylic nails.

Experts say acrylics may create inflamed, itchy cuticles, painful nail splitting, or cause infection.