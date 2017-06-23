16-year-old shot and killed in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Jonathan Circle.

Where 16-year-old Nicholas Griffin was shot and taken to the Augusta University Medical Center.

Griffin died at 5:40 a.m. and his autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Lab in Atlanta, Ga

The Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating Griffin’s death and there is no further information is available at this time.