16-year-old shot and killed in Richmond County

WJBF STAFF Published: Updated:
shooting

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Jonathan Circle.

Where 16-year-old Nicholas Griffin was shot and taken to the Augusta University Medical Center.

Griffin died at 5:40 a.m. and his autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Lab in Atlanta, Ga

The Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating Griffin’s death and there is no further information is available at this time.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s