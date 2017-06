RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators want your help in finding two people who have stolen an expensive bracelet from a local jeweler.

They say that two women walked into Windsor Fine Jewelers in April and stole a diamond bracelet.

If you know who these women are or if you know where they are, the Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you.

Contact the Richmond County Sheriffs Office, by calling (706) 821-1000 or by visiting, http://www.richmondcountysheriffsoffice.com/