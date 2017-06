WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection with a shooting in Magnolia Acres.

Lewis is 18 years old, weighs 120 pounds and lives on the 300 Block of Washington Drive, in Waynesboro, Ga.

If you have any further information or know of his whereabouts please contact the Waynesboro, GA Police Department at 706-554-8029 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Georgia at 706-554-2133.

Jamerikee is considered armed and dangerous.