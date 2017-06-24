ARC grad Greyson Sigg off to tremendous start to professional career

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Academy of Richmond County (ARC) graduate Greyson Sigg was named third-team All-American this week to finish his collegiate career at Georgia as a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-SEC selectee.

“It means a lot to be a to be a two-time All-American at Georgia,” Sigg said. “There’s not too many guys who have done that coming through the program and there’s a lot of people to thank for that. My coaches and teammates made that happen. It definitely makes me feel good doing that and it kind of shows the hard work is paying off.”

Sigg began his professional career earlier this month and in three career starts on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada, he has two top-ten finishes, including finishing tied for fifth in his second professional start.

“You know after my first three starts, I’m very pleased overall with what went on,” Sigg said. “Unfortunately, I missed the cut in the last event, but in my first two professional events I had two top tens, one top five in there, so [I] really can’t complain. I feel like I was very prepared for it and I’m very prepared moving forward after a nice two weeks off.”

Sigg’s next scheduled start is July 6th at the Players Cup in Winnipeg.