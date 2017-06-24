Filing opens for Aiken County Council Chairman race

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There are just a few more days to file for the vacant Aiken County Chairman seat.

That’s the one that opened up when Ronnie Young won the District 84 seat in the state house.

Republicans Gary Bunker and Chuck Smith have already filed.

The last day to register to run is Sat., July 1st.

The primary election is Tues., August 22, then the General Election is on Tues., October 24.

Andrew Siders is currently the interim county chairman.

