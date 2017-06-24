North Augusta man dies in Lexington County I-20 crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A North Augusta man is dead after an early morning crash on I-20 in Lexington County, South Carolina

It happened around 4 a.m. near mile marker 39.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Caleb Joseph Metz.

State troopers say Metz was heading west when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit another car head-on.

The 26-year-old died in the crash.

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An autopsy on Metz is scheduled for this week.