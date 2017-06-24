Phillips’ 2-run homer powers surging Braves past Brewers 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) – Brandon Phillips gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run homer in the third to continue his productive homestand, R.A. Dickey threw seven strong innings and the surging Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Saturday.

Phillips has homered in three straight games after delivering game-winning hits in back-to-back games against Miami on June 17-18, early in the 10-game homestand. The Braves have won four straight and nine of 12.

Dickey (6-5) allowed one run in seven innings to improve to 5-1 at SunTrust Park. He has won three straight home starts.

The NL Central-leading Brewers began the day 1 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs.

Phillips had two hits, including the homer off Matt Garza (3-4) into the Brewers’ bullpen behind the left-field wall. The homer drove in Ender Inciarte, who singled.