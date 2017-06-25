3rd suspect arrested in 2015 shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in a murder which happened about 2 years ago.

29-year-old Jesse Jackson was taken into custody in Morgan County for the 2015 murder Randy Ramos.

Jackson faces several charges such as murder, armed robbery and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

26-year-old Marquise Yarbary and 20-year-old Tarez Gordon were also arrested back in 2015 in connection with the incident.

Ramos,the victim, was originally found shot in a car off of Wylds Road.

He succumbed to his injuries while in the hospital.