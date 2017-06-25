A local group helps inner city kids express themselves through music

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A local group offered a free Hip-Hop event today to help inner city youth express themselves through music.

Students in grades K through 12 met at the Ronald McDonald House for an event put on by Supreme MC’s Rule Hip-Hop Expression Program Saturday.

Participants learned about the history of Hip-Hop, and could sign up for a free professional studio session. Event Organizer, Selah Hinton, told us why it’s so important for youth to express themselves.

“The purpose of this event is to teach youth about the actual essence of hip hop and where it comes from. Hip hop was created for love, peace and unity, it wasn’t created with violence, and that’s the whole purpose of this event: For youth to give them a way for them to express themselves,” Hinton said.

Supreme MC’s Rule Hip-Hop Expression Program meets every quarter. Find out more on their website: suprememcsrule.com.