Augusta Rowing Club hosts USRowing Southeast Championships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the 21st consecutive year, the Augusta Rowing Club hosted the USRowing Southeast Masters Regional Championships as competition wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Lake Olmstead.

It’s the third straight year the event has been at the Lake after Langley Pond near Aiken closed for repairs in 2015. This year was the largest field of competitors with nearly 300 entries and 29 clubs from around the region.

“Anytime you can race in front of your family and friends at home it’s just a great feeling,” Augusta Rowing Club head coach Brad Holdren said. “You don’t have to travel across the country and then tell stories about how it went. You can bring people down to visit and promote the sport locally, which is always good. For the community, it’s nice to bring more people in from out of town and attract tourist dollars.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the regatta or Augusta Rowing Club, please visit https://www.augustarowingclub.org/.