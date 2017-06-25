USC student working at AU missing in Peru

A University of South Carolina student working through a clinical program at Augusta University is missing in South America.

24-year-old Seth Thomas is on a short-term medical mission in Peru.

Friday afternoon, he went on a hike by himself in the Andes Mountains.

He was scheduled to return from his hike before sundown.

Friends and law enforcement have been searching for him since yesterday afternoon.

Thomas was scheduled to return to the United States next week.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru is assisting in the search efforts.