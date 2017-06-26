A local restaurant goes up in flames leaving dozens jobless

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Twin Peaks off of Augusta Exchange went up in flames, leaving dozens surprised and jobless

Pictures have been all over social media today and what happened and why. Investigators say this fire was intentionally set. You could see the smoke and flames from as far away as Augusta Mall.

“We got the call around 12:49 today and it was called in as a vehicle fire initially,” said Dee Griffin, PIO of Richmond County Fire Department.

…But instead it was the Twin Peaks restaurant that went up in flames.

“Our first end engine came and reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the restaurant,” said Dee Griffin, PIO of Richmond County Fire Department.

When firefighters got here, they saw flames shooting from the building.

“Then a second engine company came and about 15 minutes or so a second alarm was sounded. So more engine companies were sent on the scene,” said Dee Griffin, PIO of Richmond County Fire Department.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames, largely because the building is so big.

“They do an initial search, then they do a secondary search so the call was made to do a secondary search,” said Dee Griffin, PIO of Richmond County Fire Department.

Twin Peaks was open when the fire was started, but it is not clear how many people were inside.

“Once the investigation is over we’ll know more about what started the fire,” said Dee Griffin, PIO of Richmond County Fire Department.

Right now, firefighters are working on hot spots to make sure they don’t reignite.The fire department does not have any reports of injuries, so there’s good news on that front. We will continue to follow this story and update the investigation when we get new information.