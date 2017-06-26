Allendale County Board of Education using taxpayer money to sue the South Carolina Department of Education

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Board of Education is using taxpayer money to sue the state.

Lawyer Carl Solomon filed a motion on behalf of the board, for an injunction to stop the state from controlling the school district.

Board Chairwoman Patricia Jenkins revealed the attorney fees are being paid by tax dollars.

Parents WJBF NewsChannel 6 spoke with say they were appalled to learn money is being taken away from the students.

“This board, they don’t care about our children.” Katrina Youmans, an elementary school parent, said.

“When I think about it, I just feel that they shouldn’t fight them,” said parent Charmaine Gadsen. “Just leave it alone,and let them come in, and help us.”

The lawsuit claims the South Carolina Department of Education is undermining the authority of the Allendale County Board of Education, and its efforts to improve student performance.

However, one parent says he’s been attending board meetings for years and the topic of improving grades has never even been brought up.

Monday’s agenda touched on the student dress code but included nothing about identifying areas they plan to actively improve.

Far more upsetting for Youmans, was the confirmation that her tax dollars are paying an attorney to sue the state, for what she says is not a valid reason.

“You have money to waste, where is this money? I’m like why are they taking $15,000 dollars to retain a lawyer to sue the state, that’s trying to help our children.” Youmans told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Youmans says she has gone to the board since August, begging for funding to clean the school and remodel the bathrooms.

She says it’s heartbreaking to know the B.O.E. had the money, but didn’t make the improvements.

Youmans tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 the board is now using the money, that should go to the kids, for their own personal quest for power.

“What hurts me the most is I’m thinking the school doesn’t have the funds. I’m like okay what can we do? When I went to the meeting, with the state superintendent, she said they have almost $5 million dollars. that really hurt me.” Youmans said.

There’s a community meeting at Allendale-Fairfax High School on Thurs., June 29th.

The forum is a chance for parents to share ideas and make suggestions about ways to improve the failing schools.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

