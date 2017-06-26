Bones found in Augusta not human remains

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Results are back on bones found at site off Walton Way.

Results from a forensic dig at the site determined the bones are NOT of human origin. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office along with Georgia Power conducted the dig at the Georgia Power substation on King Street to investigate the findings. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells NewsChannel 6, the bones were very old and damaged upon first inspection. The origin of the remains were determined by Dr. Alice Gooding, a forensic anthropologist with Kennesaw Saw University.

The bones were found last week by a sub-contractor who was cutting a trench on the Walton Way property of Georgia Power. The bones were uncovered 20 inches deep in the ground. The site was quickly secured by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office so that the excavation of the site could get underway. The property that the sub station sites on has been under the control of Georgia Power since the 1940s.