Columbia County intersection still closed due to gas leak

By Published:
Intersection closed due to gas leak in Martinez

Columbia County, GA  (WJBF)- Gas leak closes busy Columbia County intersection

A Monday afternoon gas leak forces the closure of a Martinez intersection for an extended period of time.  Emergency crews have closed Fury’s Ferry from The Pass to Evans to Locks Road for a majority of the afternoon.  According to Columbia County PIO, Cassidy Harris, six homes along Fury’s Ferry road have also been evacuated as a precaution.  Forest Creek and West Lake Subdivision entrances along Fury’s Ferry Road are also closed.

Stay tuned to Newschannel 6 for more on this developing story.

