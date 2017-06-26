Columbia County intersection still closed due to gas leak

Columbia County, GA (WJBF)- Gas leak closes busy Columbia County intersection

A Monday afternoon gas leak forces the closure of a Martinez intersection for an extended period of time. Emergency crews have closed Fury’s Ferry from The Pass to Evans to Locks Road for a majority of the afternoon. According to Columbia County PIO, Cassidy Harris, six homes along Fury’s Ferry road have also been evacuated as a precaution. Forest Creek and West Lake Subdivision entrances along Fury’s Ferry Road are also closed.

Stay tuned to Newschannel 6 for more on this developing story.