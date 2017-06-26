DEVELOPING ON 6: Twin Peaks Augusta on Fire

Augusta, GA- Large fire reported at Augusta restaurant

NewsChannel 6 has confirmed through the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department a large fire off Wheeler Road in Augusta. According to PIO, Dee Griffin, the Twin Peaks restaurant is currently on fire with fire crews reporting both flames and smoke visible. More fire crews are on the way to the scene of the fire, there is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries reporting. Currently, Richmond County traffic deputies have closed exits on the East and West bounds sides of Bobby Jones Expressway exiting onto Wheeler Road. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.