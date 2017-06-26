Final reading will determine fate of New Aiken Department of Public Safety building

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF)- Aiken City Council will hold their final reading for the financing of a new Public Safety Headquarters Building.

The building which houses both police officers and firefighters will now move to a 40,000 square foot facility located in the old Food Lion on Beaufort Street. The renovations will cost a little over 10 million dollars. However, The city and developers agree that the location is more cost efficient and will save money for taxpayers down the road. Over the past 40 years employees have doubled and since outgrown the space. Charles Barranco, Director of Public Safety says the extra space is much needed.

“Well when we had our first assessment of our building, of course, they needed more space. Really the only option given at the time was looking at that same location which is only 1.33 acres I believe. Moving to a campus of almost 11 acres will give us opportunity to grow into the future as well, ” Barranco says.

If approved the new building will be complete in April 2019. Tonight’s City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Aiken Municipal building.