Local 3-year-old is recovering after 45% of her body was severely burned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A scary story involving a little girl and what seemed to be a harmless trip to the bathroom. It turned into a freak accident and a family praying for her survival.

A day most spent celebrating dads turned to chaos in a matter of seconds for the Reynolds’ family. The last thing they expected… was to find their little girl on fire.

Tristen’s mom, Aiesha Reynolds, said Tristen went to the bathroom, but this time, she locked the door.

“The next thing we heard was her hitting on the door and screaming,” Aiesha said.

“I had washed my hands, and the fire went on my dress,” Tristen, the burn victim, told NewsChannel 6.

Reynold’s mom said the little girl went on the counter to wash her hands, and while doing so, her dress caught flame from a candle.

“They were fanning some of the flames out, and I was thinking, you know, Oxygen feeds a fire. So, I just immediately smothered her, but as I smothered her, her clothes were burning into her skin, so as I was removing her clothes, I was removing her skin,” Thomas Reynolds, Tristan’s dad, said.

Dr. Fred Mullins, President of Joseph Burn Center explained running and panicking fuels fire, which can worsen burns.

“If you do see this happen, what you have to do is take a deep breath, and try to be calm, and then put the flames out, usually with a blanket. Smother the flames. The other thing is if you’re by yourself, stop, drop and roll,” Dr. Mullins said.

He also said some people’s first response may be to use a fire extinguisher– he said that isn’t always smart.

“You have to check and make sure that what is inside that fire extinguisher is appropriate for that kind of fire because there’s different fire extinguishers for different things. Two, if it’s toxic to the skin because you can cause damage by using the fire extinguisher,” Dr. Mullins explained.

“We take so many things for granted. It would just be to not have a small candle of any sort burning around small children. Just because you never know what can happen, and they don’t understand the danger of fire,” Aiesha said.

“Stay away from fire,” Tristen concluded.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for the little girl: https://www.gofundme.com/tristan-reynolds-medical-care