Suspect charged with arson in Twin Peaks fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The sheriff’s office took the man suspected of starting the fire at Twin Peaks in Augusta into custody shortly after the incident happened. The incident seemed to happen pretty fast and there is an unknown hero responsible for making sure the man identified as Roland Evan Croyle was caught.

Sgt. Shane McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded the scene just after the fire started.

“We learned that an unidentified male at that time crashed his vehicle into the front portion of the restaurant.”

An afternoon lunch at Twin Peaks turned into a raging fire. Law enforcement told NewsChannel 6 Croyle is believed to be an ex-employee of the sports bar. Sgt. McDaniel said Croyle rammed his vehicle into Twin Peaks, poured gasoline inside and set it ablaze.

“A bystander subdued the suspect, held him at gunpoint until Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived,” McDaniel explained.

The private citizen who detained Croyle with his weapon remained unnamed. Investigators said Croyle, who many call Evan,is being charged with arson for now. But the public’s help is needed too.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking that any witnesses or people in the restaurant that were eating at the time to come forward,” Sgt. McDaniel said adding that Croyle’s charges could changed after others come forward.

