With GBI out commissioners wait for other investigation of “equipment gate”

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta officials know city equipment and people were used on Private property in Lincoln County back in March what they don’t know if this broke the any laws. I

“This is something very serious I don’t know any details I want to know the details I can’t get the board to understand,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Last week Commissioner Marion Williams tried to get approval to call in the GBI to investigate.That didn’t happen because other city leaders said the GBI wasn’t needed.

“Right now it’s in the hands of the District Attorney I think for all intents and purposes we can probably expect a resolution from her a finding from her in a very short period of time,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

The Sheriff’s office investigated the incident, its report will be key if charges are brought in the future

Sam Nicholson is a former Assistant District Attorney he says in cases like the District Attorney reviews the file and determines whether there’s been a crime committed, but that isn’t the final step.

“She will look at the case review the evidence make a judgement whether to pursue the case and that means take it before the grand jury and seek an indictment that’s the way the process usually works,” says Nicholson.

Nicholson says the DA doesn’t have to rely solely on the Sheriff’s office report.

“I say it’s not normal, she could do some follow up or some additional investigating or some additional investigating to get a little more detail before she makes the ultimate decision whether or not to seek an indictment,” said Nicholson.

“I’m hoping somebody will look at it and say that something is wrong a blind man can see something is wrong with it, but to get to the details to get to the bottom of all of this it’s going to take some investigation,” said Commissioner Williams.

Al Gray the Lincoln County man who spotted the city equipment and called Richmond County Sherriff’s office says he has not been interviewed by the D.A. about the incident.