A local nurse receives a national humanitarian award

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – the Frist Humanitarian Award is a huge deal in the medical world, that only one employee, physician, or volunteer can receive in America per year.

Leolalinda Plameras of Doctor’s Hospital received a national award for simply walking in her purpose.

“Through Gods grace I am receiving a Frist Humanitarian award nationally,” said Leolalinda Plameras, an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Doctors Hospital.

The Frist Humanitarian Award is the highest honor that Hospital Corporation of America bestows upon one employee out of over 200-thousand for service to patients and the community.

“Actually it was a total surprise but see when God calls, you are gonna be ready,” said Leolalinda Plameras, an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Doctors Hospital.

Nurse Plameras started working at Doctors Hospital in 2009, as a registered nurse in ICU where she says she has been walking in her purpose to help other every since.

“I just want to serve the Lord ever though I’m busy with my work as a nurse, I wanna balance it with working in the community as well,” said Leolalinda Plameras, an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Doctors Hospital.

Nurse Plameras is not only a nurse, but is dedicated to the community through her ministry– AGAPE Children Ministry located in Aiken.

“When God called me, we he has chosen me he qualified me, and I know I have many many things to work ahead of me because you know if their is right now you know if their is great power is it also great responsibility,” said Leolalinda Plameras, an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Doctors Hospital.

Employees watched as she received her award named after HCA’s founder, Doctor Thomas Frist, and say that it was meant for her.

“So to give all of that time is amazing, she’s a phenomenal person with an amazing spirit,” Doug Welch, Chief Executive Officer at Doctors Hospital

and before Leolalinda left for her award she shared advice to other nurses.

“God are going to make them qualified, they just have to be ready, they just have to be available because I always said that the greatest ability is availability,” said Leolalinda Plameras, an Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Doctors Hospital.