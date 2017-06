AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Reality Winner was back in Federal Court in Augusta on Tuesday with her attorneys.

Winner’s defense did file a motion for a protection order to determine whether information that was leaked to the media can be used in court because it’s already in the public domain.

A trial date of October 23rd has been set for the woman accused of leaking classified information.

All discovery will be provided to both sides before August 25th .