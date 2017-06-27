Augusta DA: No action on misuse of city equipment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta’s district attorney says there will be no action from her department regarding the improper use of Augusta city equipment.

According to a Grand Jury document, District Attorney Natalie Paine finds no person at fault.

The misuse of a city bulldozer and trailer on private property in Lincoln County, GA resulted in the resignation of landfill director Mark Johnson.

There were no other disciplinary actions taken against Johnson or any other city employee.

Last week Augusta- Richmond County commissioners did not approve of calling the Georgia Bureau of Investigation due to the district attorney’s investigation into the matter.

The Grand Jury met Tuesday but did not hand down any indictments on any person involved in the case.