Details on arrest of alleged Twin Peaks arsonist

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released the incident report in the arrest of the man suspected of starting the fire at Twin Peaks in Augusta.

The report states that deputies responded Twin Peaks just before 1 p.m. on Monday in reference to a man attempting to set the restaurant on fire after driving a truck into the front of the building.

Once there, deputies found the suspect, Roland Croyle, standing shirtless behind his truck, with a large knife tucked into his belt-loop.

The responding deputy then ordered Croyle to get down, at gunpoint, while another officer managed to maneuver him to the ground.

Officers say that the ground surrounding his truck was covered in fuel.

Once in custody, Croyle reportedly stated several times, “I was supposed to die.”

Deputies state that he indicated that he intended to be shot twice in the chest and once in the head.

The incident report states that responding deputies were equipped with body cameras during the call.

