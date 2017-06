MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews are currently responding to an overturned tanker truck on Woodlawn Road at the McCormick County line.

We’re told that it is currently spilling thousands of gallons of fuel.

A call has been put in for a hazmat team to responds to the scene.

