JENNIE: Healthy Plate at food bank, kidney donor needed, “gummy bear” breast implants

HEALTHY PLATE INITIATIVE

Healthy Plate provides those in need with fresh and shelf-stable foods to support a healthier lifestyle.

For families facing hunger, good nutrition is often out of reach. Many choose unhealthy, cheap foods instead of more nutritious items in order to make ends meet, leading to health problems and increased medical costs. You can help our hungry neighbors get healthy meals by donating, volunteering, or sponsoring our Master’s Table Garden!

Ashley Siler is the program facilitator at Golden Harvest Food Bank. She says Healthy Plate is an organization-wide effort to empower clients to live healthy lives by providing them with wholesome foods and encouraging healthier eating. Across our three distribution centers and our 260+ agencies, the plan calls for a 25% increase in distribution of Foods to Encourage. These foods include whole-grain products, foods low in sodium and fat, and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables with no additives. Golden Harvest plans to pursue Shared Abundance programs with other food banks and work to develop partnerships with local growers across its 30-county coverage area to meet these goals.

Healthy Plate is spearheaded by Golden Harvest’s efforts, in partnership with Elanco and Augusta Locally Grown, to begin sourcing nutritious vegetables, fruits, legumes and herbs from its own on-site garden at The Master’s Table. Elanco and its employees’ financial support and volunteer efforts have been integral in the building of forty raised beds, planting of the initial­ crop each year and maintaining the garden throughout the growing season. Kim Hines of Augusta Locally Grown brings her expertise to the initiative as an advisor to the staff gardener and uses her experience to empower volunteers on garden days.

DONATING A KIDNEY FOR JOHN TUCKER

Kidney transplantation is the best way known to save a person’s life after he or she develops kidney failure. In the past, kidneys were only taken from living close relatives or from people who had recently died. Transplants from living donors have a better chance of success than those from deceased donors.

John Tucker is an Augusta man who currently needs a kidney. He’s under the non-profit fund raising umbrella of the non-profit National Foundation for Transplants. The local committee is in process of getting the word out about his needs… just click “Find an NFT patient” to search for John Tucker by name, or mail a check:

National Foundation for Transplants

5350 Poplar Ave.

Suite 430

Memphis, TN 38119

(Checks should be made out to NFT with “in honor of John Tucker” in the memo line)

John shuns the limelight but knows if his story can bring attention to the need for kidney donors, then maybe God is using him to help others.

Who can be a kidney donor?

A living donor needs to be in good health… free from diseases that can damage the organs, like diabetes, cancer, or uncontrolled high blood… and typically you have to be at least 18.

To be screened to possibly be a match for John Tucker or someone else, go to emory.donorscreen.org/register

“Gummy Bear” breast implants

Dr. Edmond Ritter is a plastic surgeon at the Medical College of Georgia at August University. He and a patient talked to WJBF about breast implants following Elizabeth Clemmons’ successful surgery:

Before mastectomies became part of the national conversation, thanks to high profile patients like Angelina Jolie, Clemmons had surgery to remove both breasts in order to fight breast cancer. Doctors found a mass -only- in one breast, but because of her family history, she felt removing both was the way to go… and Dr. Ritter eased her anxiety about the surgery and her options afterward.

Elizabeth Clemmons/ “My mother died of breast cancer at the age of 73. It was triple negative, it was very rare very aggressive cancer.

Two weeks after she passed they found a mass in my breast, had a mammogram had a sonogram….the concession was that I needed to have a bilateral mastectomy. “I really was uncomfortable with mastectomies in general, they’re brutal. They’re very disfiguring. And I thought I was pretty young to have to go through that.”

Dr. Edmond Ritter/ “So if these women already have a breast cancer, it doesn’t make sense to leave large amounts of tissue behind to form another one. And many of these women are already interested in risk reduction surgery.”

New silicone breast implants — called the “Gummy Bear” implants because of their feel and consistency when held outside the body– have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The Natrelle 410 Highly Cohesive Anatomically Shaped Silicone-Gel Filled Breast Implant is approved for the purpose of breast augmentation in adults 22 and older and in women of all ages who are undergoing a breast reconstruction following cancer.

Natural “tear-drop” look compared to other silicone options. The implants contain more cross-linking in the silicone gel than earlier models which makes it more cohesive, which in turn makes the implants firmer.