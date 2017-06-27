Manhunt underway in Aiken for armed suspect, area schools on lockdown

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators are currently searching the area of Dixie Clay Road and Pine Log Road for a suspect considered armed & dangerous.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Keith Cunningham of Warrenville.

The search stems from an incident at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning where Aiken County deputies pursued a stolen Chevy Pickup Truck on Belvedere Clearwater Road.

The suspect eluded deputies in a wooded area between Dixie Clay and Storm Branch Roads.

A female suspect, who was also in the stolen vehicle, was taken into custody.

Cunningham is considered armed & dangerous. He’s said to be wearing dark utility clothing.

If you spot this man, please contact authorities immediately at 803-648-6811 or 911.

Do not approach him.

As a precaution, Clearwater Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School have instituted hard lockdown procedures with all exterior doors and windows locked and no outside access.