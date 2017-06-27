Preliminary hearing for Tara McConnell

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County woman accused of causing a serious accident will soon be headed to Superior Court.

Tuesday morning, a preliminary hearing was held for Tara McConnell.

She’s charged with six counts of serious injury by motor vehicle.

Her bond was set at $5000 for each count.

The accident happened June 5th at the intersection of Belair and Columbia Roads.

According to a deputy who testified, McConnell had a blood alcohol level of 3.94

Two of the five children injured are currently undergoing rehab in Atlanta.

One is paralyzed from the waist down.

The other is unable to speak right now but is communicating with an iPad.

