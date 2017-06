SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One of the men who authorities say strangled to death four inmates at a South Carolina prison in April has now said why he did it.

Denver Simmons and Jacob Philip are accused of strangling the men back in April at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia.

Simmons says it was all in an effort to get the death penalty but instead he will get four life sentences.

He says he along with Philip lured victims who they thought were weak or trusting into a cell.