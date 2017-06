CHARLOTTE, NC (WJBF) – A review board in North Carolina will be digging deeper into the Police Department that said an officer should not face discipline after the shooting of Keith Scott.

Scott’s family presented their case for an appeal yesterday.

The citizen’s review board says they found a potential problem with the department’s ruling that the shooting was justified.

Police say Scott was shot after officers saw a gun in his car while he was sitting in a parking lot.

No charges were filed.