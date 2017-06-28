Body found in Walmart bathroom 3 days after woman was seen

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) – A woman’s body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs say the body of 29-year-old Katherine Caraway of Muskogee was found Monday when the locked bathroom was opened.

Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says video shows Caraway entering the room about 6 p.m. Friday. He says store employees assumed because the door was locked that something in the bathroom needed to be fixed, so they placed an out-of-order sign on the door.

Enzbrenner says a maintenance worker opened the door shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Enzbrenner says the body was sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death, but that it doesn’t appear suspicious.

